Man harassing riders on Brooklyn-bound subway train stabbed to death during argument with couple

An ex-con harassing riders on a Brooklyn-bound subway train was stabbed to death during an argument with a couple, police said Wednesday.

The 36-year-old victim boarded a J train in Manhattan along with the couple, a man and a woman, around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

As the train headed over the Williamsburg Bridge into Brooklyn, the victim, who seemed to be drunk, started harassing commuters, multiple witnesses told police.

Two videos shared with the Daily News also show the victim bothering straphangers.

His actions sparked an argument with the couple and heated words turned into blows as the train pulled into the Marcy Ave. station in Williamsburg, police said.

During the fight the male attacker, who sources said was wearing a denim jacket, pulled a pocket knife and stabbed the man in the chest, according to the NYPD.

One video seen by the Daily News shows the victim, who wasn’t wearing a shirt and slurring his words, getting into a random commuter’s face.

As the straphanger tries his best not to respond, the victim begins gyrating in front of him, the video shows.

At the end of the video, his attacker shows up and appears to try to calm the victim down.

The second video shows bedlam on the train car as the two men fight. The victim was apparently bothering a woman and train riders run to the back of the subway car as the two men clash.

“Don’t f---ing touch her you piece of s---!” one woman is heard screaming. It’s not clear if the screams came from the woman who was with the assailant. “Get your f---ing hands off of her!”

The victim is seen backing off at the close of the second video, his chest covered in blood.

The wounded victim stumbled out of the train when the doors opened and collapsed on the platform, according to sources.

He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital but he could not be saved, cops said. His name was not immediately released as cops work to notify family members of his death.

The victim did three years in prison in 2009 following an attempted robbery conviction in Queens, according to court records.

The couple remained on the train and were apprehended a few stops down the line at the Chauncey St. station, cops said. The folding knife used in the attack was found in the man’s possession, police said.

They were taken in for questioning, cops said. The woman was later released after detectives learned she did not take part in the stabbing.

The man remained in custody Wednesday morning. Charges against him were pending.

The attack echoes the recent death of Jordan Neely.

The subway busker and Michael Jackson impersonator was acting out on an F train heading toward the Broadway-Lafayette station in NoHo on May 1 when Marine veteran Daniel Penny put him in a fatal chokehold.

Neely fell unconscious on the train and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he died.

Penny was charged with manslaughter.

In newly recorded interviews released Sunday by his attorneys, Penny said he wasn’t “trying to choke him to death” but just wanted to hold Neely long enough for cops to intervene.

“I was trying to keep him on the ground until the police came,” Penny, 24, said in the videos posted on the Law & Crime Network Youtube channel. “I was praying that the police would come and take this situation over. I didn’t want to be put in that situation, but I couldn’t just sit still and let him carry out these threats.”