Man fatally stabbed during Brooklyn street brawl

A man was knifed to death early Saturday during a bloody brawl outside a Brooklyn Mexican restaurant, cops said.

Up to 10 men were fighting outside Caterinas Mexican Grill on Third Ave. near 73rd St. in Bay Ridge when police responded to 911 calls around 3:45 a.m.

The quarrel started inside the restaurant and quickly spilled outside, cops said.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man sprawled out on the ground with a stab wound to the chest. A second man, also 22, had a deep gash to the head.

EMS rushed both men to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where the man knifed in the chest died. His name was not immediately released.

The other man was treated for a minor injury.

Most of the brawlers fled down Third Ave. No arrests have been made.

Cops were scouring the area Saturday looking for surveillance footage.