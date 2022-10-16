Man fatally stabbed in east Phoenix, suspect arrested

Phoenix police have arrested a suspect of fatally stabbing a 36-year-old man on Saturday.

Phoenix police have arrested Dassise LaBamba, 34, on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 36-year-old man on Saturday.

Officers responded to a stabbing emergency call near North 37th Street and Thomas Road at around 2 p.m. Phoenix Fire Department also responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers arrested the LaBamba on scene. Police did not release the identity of the victim.

Reach reporter Lillian Boyd at lmboyd@arizonarepublic.com.

