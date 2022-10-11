Man fatally stabbed in New Haven

Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

A 29-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a stabbing in New Haven on Monday night, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing after 9:30 p.m. on Monday night. Officers located a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed on Whalley Ave. between Whittlesey and Osborn Avenues, police said.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

