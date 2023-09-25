Man fatally stabbed in head during Queens bar fight, suspect wounded in clash

A 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the head during a Queens bar fight by a man also wounded in the clash, police said Monday.

Police were called to Kelly’s Pub on 41st Ave. near Main St. in Flushing at 9:50 p.m. Sunday.

Cops found Elliot Ortiz in the bar’s doorway with a stab wound to the head. Medics rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens but he could not be saved.

Jason Schuler was found a few hundred feet away, at the intersection of Main St., stabbed in the back. He was taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

Schuler, 39, was charged with murder and weapon possession Monday.

Cops believe the two men stabbed each other during a fight that began inside the bar. One knife was recovered, police said.

The homes of both men are just a few blocks from the bar.