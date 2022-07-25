Man fatally stabbed in Independence on Saturday; police open homicide investigation

A 41-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside an Independence home early Saturday morning, according to police.

Independence police were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to the 16700 block of East Ellison Way regarding a 911 call that a person had been stabbed, Officer Jack Taylor, a department spokesman, said in a statement Monday.

Arriving officers found one victim dead of stab wounds inside, Taylor said. He was identified as Robert Layson of Independence.

A man was taken into police custody in connection with the killing. He was later released pending further investigation, Taylor said.

Further details, including the events that led up to the homicide, were not immediately available.

The latest homicide marks the ninth in Independence so far this year. In 2021, the city saw 10 killings, according to data maintained by The Star.

The killing on Saturday was one of five reported across the Kansas City metropolitan area over the span of the weekend. In Kansas City, four people were killed in separate cases across the city.