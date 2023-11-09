Man fatally stabbed inside Winter Haven Publix, police say. Store temporarily closed

WINTER HAVEN — A man was stabbed to death during a fight inside a Winter Haven Publix on Thursday afternoon, according to Winter Haven police.

The police department has temporarily closed the Publix in the Northgate Shopping Center, 1385 Sixth St. NW, as part of an ongoing investigation. It remained closed as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Winter Haven police said an unidentified man was inside the Publix standing near the customer service desk when a group of men entered behind him and a fight ensued. The group of men ran outside the store and then left the scene.

It appears the man standing at the counter cut one of the other males during the fight, according to police. A man was dropped off to Winter Haven Hospital's Emergency Department with stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead.The driver of the vehicle who dropped the man at the ER did not stay.

Stay tuned for updates on this breaking news. Winter Haven Police are currently investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Man fatally stabbed after fight broke out inside Winter Haven Publix