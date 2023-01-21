Man who fatally stabbed Kassie Dewey, nearly killed her 5-year-old pleads guilty to murder

Jan. 20—A 43-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder in the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend and near-fatal stabbing of her then-5-year-old daughter in north Spokane.

Joshua P. Phillips entered the courtroom in a wheelchair and wore light green Spokane County inmate clothing while about 50 people packed the room to watch the short plea hearing.

According to court documents, Spokane firefighters on April 11, 2021, found two cars idling inside the garage at 5127 N. Adams St. and three people — Kassie Dewey, Lilly Schmidt and Phillips — lying on the floor. Dewey was dead and Schmidt had been stabbed.

Schmidt was taken to the hospital in critical condition and Phillips, who appeared confused without serious injuries, was also taken to the hospital, documents said. Schmidt recovered after weeks in intensive care.

Officers learned Dewey and Phillips were dating, but Dewey ended the relationship about two days before the stabbings, court records said. She told Phillips he was no longer welcome in her home and he left.

Court documents say Dewey received about 100 text messages from Phillips the day before the brutal attack. The messages were reportedly "very disturbing."

Dewey was a 35-year-old mother of three. She grew up in Spokane, went to North Central High School and spent most of her adult life as a mental health technician at Eastern State Hospital.

Most of those in attendance Friday appeared to be there for Dewey and Schmidt. Some of their loved ones, who shed tears before, during and after the hearing, wore "In loving memory" and "Fly high" T-shirts in honor of Dewey.

At least one of the "In loving memory" shirts had a purple ribbon on it — the color associated with the fight to end domestic violence.

The maximum penalty for Phillips' charges is life in prison. Prosecutors are recommending 36 years in prison with credit for time served. Phillips has no prior felonies.

Phillips is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 3. He was taken back to jail after the hearing, where he will remain without bond.