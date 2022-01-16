Man fatally stabbed in Koreatown while trying to break up a fight, police said

A man was fatally stabbed while trying to break up a fight in Koreatown early Saturday, and the assailant remains at large, Los Angeles police said.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing about 2 a.m. at the intersection of 6th Street and Alexandria Avenue, police said.

The victim was trying to break up a fight when he was stabbed by the assailant, police said. Two other people then beat the victim's companion, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The attackers then fled the scene, police said. Officials did not provide any other details about the altercation that led to the stabbing.

Officers from the LAPD'S West Bureau Homicide Division are investigating the attack.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call detectives at (213) 382-9470. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.