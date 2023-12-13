Man fatally stabbed on Metro train in South Los Angeles

A man was fatally stabbed while riding a Metro train in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Los Angeles police responded to a stabbing at the 2400 block of South Flower Street at around 3:44 p.m.

The victim was boarding the E-Line train from the LATTC/Ortho Institute Station.

The victim, described only as a man between 25-30 years old, was stabbed multiple times by a suspect on board.

The victim was able to drive himself home after the stabbing, police said.

A man was killed after being stabbed on an E-Line Metro train in South Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2023. (KTLA)

Emergency crews responded to the victim’s residence and transported him to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, authorities said.

No suspect was located and it’s unclear what led up to the fatal stabbing. The victim’s identity was not released as the case remains under investigation.

Service to some Metro trains has been affected. E-Line trains will turn back at Jefferson and Pico stations due to police activity. Bus shuttles have been requested.

Trains will skip the Ortho/23rd St. Station on Tuesday night. Metro officials advise using the J Line as an alternate route.

