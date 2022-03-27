Man fatally stabbed after minor accident on Bronx expressway

John Annese, New York Daily News
·1 min read

NEW YORK — A man was fatally stabbed in the leg as his horrified girlfriend watched after they got into a fender-bender with the killer on a Bronx expressway, police said Sunday.

The 42-year-old victim and his 36-year-old girlfriend, who was driving, were struck by a vehicle on the Bruckner Expressway in Unionport just before midnight, police said.

Both vehicles pulled over near Castle Hill Ave., apparently to exchange information, but the conversation soon turned violent.

A man inside the other vehicle — it’s not clear if he was the driver or a passenger — took a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the right leg, police said.

The attack cut through an artery, police said. Medics took the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he died of the wound.

Police were still looking for the attacker Sunday.

The killing comes just two weeks after an enraged Infiniti driver shot a man to death over a fender-bender in Brooklyn.

Jose Flores was shot after leaving a party in Brownsville around 4:30 a.m. March 13. Surveillance video released last week shows his killer chased him down with a gun after the two got into a minor crash.

