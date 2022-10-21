Man fatally stabbed near downtown Fort Worth; woman detained, police say

Harriet Ramos
A 27-year-old man is dead after being stabbed near a highway underpass south of downtown Fort Worth on Friday morning, police said.

Police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Henderson Street shortly before 11 a.m. They found a man with apparent stab wounds on his upper body. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but did not survive, according to a police spokesperson.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

A 911 caller reported to police that a woman stabbed his friend and then ran away, according to a police call log. The caller said they were on Henderson Street near the ramp for Interstate 30.

Police said they have detained a woman for questioning who they called a person of interest in the case.

This is the 90th homicide investigated by Fort Worth police so far this year, which is two fewer than at this time last year.

