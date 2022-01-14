Man fatally stabbed in neck on Harlem street

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Harlem street, police said Friday.

The suspects, up to four other men, ran from the scene — W. 132nd St. near Lenox Ave. — and drove off in a red car.

Police said the fatal confrontation happened about 9:25 p.m. Thursday. The victim, stabbed in the neck, was rushed by medics to Harlem Hospital but could not be saved.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the stabbing.

The victim had an extensive arrest record and served two state prison terms. He served six years for drug possession and was released in March 2016. More recently, he was convicted of robbery and drug dealing and was granted a merit release for good behavior in February 2020.