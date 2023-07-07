Man fatally stabbed at NJ Transit's Plainfield Station, police investigating

PLAINFIELD – A 45-year-old man died after police found him stabbed near NJ Transit’s Plainfield Station Thursday afternoon, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office, NJ Transit and Plainfield police are investigating the death of Juquin Smith, Daniel said.

Plainfield and NJ Transit police officers responded around 2 p.m. Thursday to the Plainfield Station on 4th Street where they found Smith had been stabbed, according to Daniel. Smith was taken to a local area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead, Daniel said.

Crime: Piscataway woman sexually assaulted in 'shocking' midday home invasion; suspect in custody

Anyone with information is urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908- 472-0492, Detective Nora Berrio at 908-370-3016 or NJ Transit Police Detective Brian Morgenstern at 973-388-0500.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an arrest and indictment can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ Transit Plainfield Station fatal stabbing investigated