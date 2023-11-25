Man fatally stabbed outside of liquor store; suspect remains on the loose

Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a suspect connected to a fatal stabbing outside a liquor store.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing occurred around 11:20 p.m. Friday night near Lucky Liquor on South Main Street in South L.A.’s Florence neighborhood.

Responding officers found the male victim with a stab wound outside the store. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Surveillance footage shows the victim walking out of the store with a female friend moments before he was stabbed. (RMGNews)

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were involved in a confrontation that escalated into the fatal stabbing, police said.

Surveillance footage shows the victim walking out of the store with a female friend moments before he was stabbed.

No suspect description has been released by authorities.

