Man fatally stabbed outside Providence's Cadillac Lounge

PROVIDENCE — A 26-year-old Fall River man died early Saturday morning after being stabbed outside the Cadillac Lounge in Providence, the police said.

Police were called to the business at 361 Charles St. around 1 a.m. for a disturbance, and around the same time, another call came in from a group that said they were taking a stabbing victim to Rhode Island Hospital, according to a statement from Maj. David Lapatin.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.

Lapatin said the victim and three friends left the Cadillac Lounge and were followed by a group of three people into the parking lot.

One person confronted the victim and stabbed him, and that group fled in two cars, a white Jeep Cherokee and a gray Hyundai, Lapatin said.The Providence Board of Licenses met in an emergency session Saturday morning and ordered the club closed for 72 hours.

The incident remains under investigation.

