Man fatally stabbed outside Turlock liquor store identified as Modesto resident

The man fatally stabbed outside a Turlock liquor store Friday morning was Modesto resident David Mendoza, 28, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

The stabbing was near Lander and Bernell avenues about 8:15 a.m. Responding officers found Mendoza, who was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Surveillance video from the area showed three Latino men arriving at the liquor store in the 900 block of Lander Avenue in a 2003 GMC Yukon. They confronted several men, including the victim, who were standing outside the store.

After a brief altercation, Mendoza ran across Lander Avenue to try to get away, police said. But two of the suspects chased him, and one caught him and stabbed him at least once in the upper body.

The three suspects left the scene in the SUV, heading north on Lander.

Detectives identified and located one of the suspects within three hours. Manuel Maldonado, 29, of Turlock was found driving the SUV. He was arrested and booked into Stanislaus County jail on suspicion of murder and remained behind bars Monday with no bail set.

Authorities said they believe the incident was gang-related and continue to look for the two attackers at large. Turlock police spokesman Sgt. Michael Parmley said he had nothing new to release Monday morning.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to call Detective Frank Navarro at 209-664-7319, contact the Turlock Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

A gofundme.com page, titled “Raise funds for David Mendoza Funeral & Burial,” was created by Berenis Vega, the mother of Mendoza’s four children.