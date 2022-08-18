Man fatally stabbed at park in SE ABQ

Aug. 18—A man was stabbed to death early Thursday morning at a park in Southeast Albuquerque.

Lt. Ray Del Greco, with the Albuquerque Police Department, said police have a "person of interest" in custody. He said it is unclear if they played a role in the homicide.

Del Greco said officers responded around 5:40 a.m. to Morningside Park, a few blocks east of Lead and Carlisle, after neighbors reported hearing a man scream for help.

He said police found a man dead from at least one stab wound and they detained a man near the scene. Del Greco said they are planning to interview that man and learn if he was involved in some way.