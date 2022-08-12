Man fatally stabbed in Phoenix after 'argument turned violent,' police said

Phoenix police said a man died after he was stabbed near 19th Avenue and Beardsley road on Thursday night.

A Phoenix man is dead after an "argument turned violent" near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road on Thursday night, according to Phoenix Police Department.

Officers were sent to the area just after 5 p.m. They found a person injured and several witnesses to a reported stabbing.

The man believed to have stabbed the victim had left the area but was quickly found by police. He was detained without incident, said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police Department.

The person stabbed was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Neither man was identified by police.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

