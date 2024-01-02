Man fatally stabbed in in Queens in likely first homicide of 2023

Hours after the ball dropped in Times Square, one man was killed and another was seriously wounded in a Queens stabbing, according to police.

Tsering Wangdu, 29, and a 30-year-old man were near the corner of 76th St. and Roosevelt Ave. in Elmhurst when the violence broke out just before 4 a.m. Monday, cops said.

Wagndu was stabbed in the leg and the older man was stabbed in the chest and face.

Medics took both men to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where Wangdu died and the other man was listed in critical condition, cops said.

His death likely marked the city’s first homicide of the year.

Wangdu lived in East Elmhurst about a mile from where he was killed, police said.

There were no immediate arrests.