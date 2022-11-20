Man fatally stabbed, run over at meeting to settle dispute outside Walmart, NC cops say

A man was fatally stabbed and run over outside of a Walmart in North Carolina, officials told news outlets.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, officers were called to a Walmart in Marion for reports of a stabbing and found 45-year-old Alfredo Guardian Magana critically injured and lying in the parking lot near the grocery pickup area, the Marion Police Department said, according to WLOS. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, police say they are looking for 38-year-old Salvador Romero Magana, who they have identified as a suspect in Alfredo Magana’s death, WYFF reported. He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder. Officials did not say whether the two are related.

Anyone who sees Salvador Magana should not approach him and should call 911, the outlet reported.

Police said their investigation found that approximately nine people showed up outside the Walmart in two separate vehicles “apparently to settle an unknown dispute,” WLOS reported.

Alfredo Magana and several others got out of the Ford pickup truck they had arrived in and began yelling and banging on the Chevrolet pickup truck that Salvador Magana and others had arrived in, police said, according to The McDowell News. They then went up to the driver’s door, and a physical fight broke out through the window.

During the fight, Salvador Magana pulled out a knife and started stabbing Alfredo Magana, police told the outlet.

Alfredo Magana fell, and Salvador Magana ran him over as he was driving away, police said, according to WYFF.

Salvador Magana has not been seen since, but police believe he may be driving a Chevrolet Z-71 Silverado, The McDowell News reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Walmart said in a statement to McClatchy News that the store was closed at the time of the incident and that it is “working closely with local law enforcement to assist them in their investigation.”

No other information was released as of Sunday morning, Nov. 20.

Marion is in Western North Carolina, about 35 miles east of Asheville.