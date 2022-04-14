Man fatally stabbed in SE ABQ

Apr. 13—A man was fatally stabbed at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police Lt. Ray Del Greco said officers have detained the man responsible and are investigating whether the incident was self-defense.

He said police responded around 1 p.m. to a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Wellesley SE, north of Gibson. Del Greco said they found a man stabbed to death inside a laundry room.

He said the men had been having ongoing issues with each other.

"It sounds like a feud has been brewing for some time and that resulted in this," Del Greco said.