Man fatally stabbed in south Dallas Friday night, police say

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that left one man dead in south Dallas Friday night, officials said.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Stoneman Street shortly before 10 p.m. regarding a stabbing call, according to police. They found a man with stab wounds at that location who was already dead.

There are no suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yahir Perez at 469-849-3757, or yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.