Man fatally stabbed in Spring Valley early Thursday morning; police release few details

SPRING VALLEY - Spring Valley police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man early Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded to an area on North Myrtle Avenue at 1:10 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a man being given CPR due to an unknown medical emergency.

This still from video, police investigate the fatal stabbing of a man early Thursday morning, Dec. 29, 2022, in the area of North Myrtle Avenue in Spring Valley, NY.

Fatal fire: 72-year-old man who died in Somers fire Monday is identified

Americana gone: After 76 years, Bob's Army & Navy in Ossining to close.

Term limits: Clarkstown supervisor asks court to void town's law

When officers arrived, they found the caller and a dead man on Johnson Street, adjacent to North Myrtle Avenue. Police have not yet identified the man, but confirmed that he was stabbed. They have released no other details.

Police said the investigation is continuing. Police are asking anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious in that area around that time, to call them at 845-356-7400.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News-lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Man stabbed to death in Spring Valley