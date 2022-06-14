Man fatally stabbed in St. Paul ID’d as 41-year-old

Police have identified a man fatally stabbed in a St. Paul apartment as a 41-year-old.

Christopher S. Pryor, of Minneapolis, died in the North End Monday night. No one was under arrest as of Tuesday afternoon and investigators asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at an apartment building on the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Monday. Paramedics pronounced Pryor dead at the scene.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the stabbing, which they do not believe was random.

Related Articles