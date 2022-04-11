Man fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon at the Superlodge motel near New Castle

A 45-year-old man has died after being stabbed Sunday afternoon at a New Castle-area motel.

The man has not being identified, pending family notification, said Sgt. Heather Pepper, a Delaware State Police spokeswoman. No arrests have been reported.

Troopers responding to the Superlodge motel, located at 1213 West Ave., found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound shortly before 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

The man, who was stabbed in the upper torso, was in the motel's parking lot area. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Delaware State Police homicide unit is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide as this investigation remains active and ongoing," Pepper said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Daniel Grassi at (302) 365-8441. Information may also be provided ay by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police, contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

