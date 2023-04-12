Man fatally stabbed at Surfer's Point in Ventura

A man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night near Surfer's Point at the west end of the Ventura Promenade, shown in a file photo.

A man was stabbed to death Tuesday evening at Surfer’s Point in Ventura and the suspects remain at large, police said early Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a call at around 7 p.m. reporting a stabbing near the public restrooms at Surfer’s Point, which is at the west end of the Ventura Promenade, near the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Officers arrived to find Raymond Morales, 39, with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Morales was taken to Ventura County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

He was originally from Oxnard, and at the time of his death was living in a motel in Ventura that has been converted into housing for formerly homeless people, said Ventura police Cmdr. Rick Murray.

According to the department’s news release, witnesses at the scene told detectives two people approached Morales near a picnic table. After an altercation, and one or both of them stabbed Morales. The suspects then ran to the Surfer’s Point parking lot and drove north on Figueroa Street toward downtown Ventura.

The attack may have been gang related, authorities said.

The stabbing marked Ventura's second homicide this year. In February, a 25-year-old man was fatally shot on Mimosa Street at the city's east end. A Santa Paula man, 21, was later arrested and charged with murder.

The investigation into Tuesday's stabbing is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video is asked to call Detective Stephanie Avila at 805-339-4478.

This story may be updated.

