Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete

A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street.

The 911 caller said a 52-year-old man had been stabbed with a sword by another person.

After deputies and medics arrived, an injured man was transported to Skagit Valley Medical Center with stab wounds, where he later died from his injuries.

With the assistance of a helicopter from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, deputies found and arrested a 26-year-old man near downtown Concrete.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Skagit County Community Corrections Center. Charges are pending.

The incident is under investigation.