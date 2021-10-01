Man fatally stabbed in Tampa fight; suspect at large

A man was fatally stabbed during a fight in Tampa Thursday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police were called to the 8200 block of North Klondyke Street around 9:12 p.m. to check on reports of two men fighting, police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

While en route, officers were told that one of the men was on the ground and not moving, according to the release. When police arrived, they said they found a man with upper-body trauma lying in a courtyard between duplexes. He had been stabbed multiple times, according to police spokesperson Rose Angelakopoulos.

The man was unresponsive and died at the scene, police said. A suspect in the stabbing is being sought, Angelakopoulos said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Tampa Police Department did not release the name or age of the man who was killed because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, an amendment to the state Constitution.

