Man fatally stabbed at Times Square Dave & Busters

A man was fatally stabbed at a Dave & Busters store in Times Square on Saturday night after fighting over a prize with another man, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Police responded to the Dave & Busters on 42nd Street around 10:44 p.m. for the report of a man who was stabbed in the chest, the NYPD said in a statement to The Hill.

The victim, Allen Stanford, 39, was taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital, where he later died.

The suspect, Jesse Armstrong, 41, was arrested and charged with murder, police said. He fled the scene but was eventually detained in the same area.

NBC New York reported that Stanford argued with Armstrong near the prize-ticket counter inside the multilevel arcade and entertainment venue over a toy on Saturday night.

The two were fighting over a prize that had fallen off the shelf, according to the outlet. Stanford struck Armstrong before he was fatally stabbed with an unknown object.

