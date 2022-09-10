Man fatally stabbed on Turlock street. One suspect arrested, police looking for two more

An altercation outside a Turlock liquor store turned deadly Friday morning when a man was fatally stabbed, authorities said. Police arrested one suspect and are looking for two others.

According to a news release from the Turlock Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Lander and Bernell avenues at 8:18 a.m. They found a 28-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Surveillance video from the area showed three Hispanic men showed up at a liquor store in the 900 block of Lander Avenue in a 2003 GMC Yukon and surrounded several men, including the victim, standing outside the store.

After a brief altercation, the victim ran across Lander Avenue to try to get away, police said. But two of the suspects chased him, and one caught him and stabbed him at least once in the upper body.

The three suspects left the scene in the SUV, heading north on Lander.

Detectives were able to identify and locate one of the involved suspects within three hours of the initial call, the news release said. Police found Manuel Maldonado, 29, of Turlock driving the SUV in the 600 block of Vermont Street at 11:20 a.m. and arrested him. He was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on a murder charge; he remained in jail Saturday morning with no bail set.

Investigators are still looking for the two other suspects.

Authorities believe the incident was gang-related.

“Gang violence will not be tolerated in Turlock,” Police Chief Jason Hedden said in the release. “We have one suspect in custody and our detectives and special investigations unit will not stop until we have all of the suspects involved in police custody. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this morning’s homicide victim as they mourn the loss of their son and brother.”

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to call Detective Frank Navarro at (209) 664-7319, contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.