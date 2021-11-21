Man fatally stabbed in unprovoked attack on subway train pulling into Manhattan’s Penn Station

John Annese, New York Daily News

A man was fatally stabbed in the neck in an apparently unprovoked attack on a subway train pulling into Manhattan’s Penn Station early Sunday.

The 34-year-old victim was knifed as a No. 2 train entered the transit hub about 12:15 a.m., cops said. EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

The attacker ran out of the station and escaped, cops said. Police have made no arrests.

Cops did not immediately release the name of the victim, who lived in the Bronx.

