Man fatally stabs intruder with kitchen knife as he breaks in through window, cops say

A 44-year-old man was killed with a kitchen knife after he tried breaking into someone’s home, according to police in Illinois.

Officers with the Rockford Police Department were called to the home at about 1:50 a.m. Thursday, March 16.

The residents, an adult man and woman, reported a man tried to force his way through their door, according to a news release shared on Facebook. They said they were able to block the door, preventing it from being pushed open.

But then the home intruder “broke out a window,” authorities said, and struck one of the residents with lumber.

“As the suspect continued to attempt to gain entry, the male resident retrieved a kitchen knife and was able to strike the suspect in the neck/shoulder area,” police said. “He fled after being stabbed and was located in the street in front of the residence.”

Upon arrival, officers “immediately began life-saving measures,” police said, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information to call police at 815-966-2900.

Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.

Dad with machete protects family after man breaks into kid’s room, Oklahoma cops say

Resident shoots and kills man kicking in apartment door, Indiana police say

‘Not gonna let you die.’ Cops save burglary suspect shot by homeowner, Florida video shows

Home intruders fight 80-year-old man before he shoots one in chest, Illinois cops say