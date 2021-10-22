Man fatally stabs longtime girlfriend in West Haven, kills himself, police say

A man fatally stabbed his longtime girlfriend in West Haven Wednesday and then killed himself, police said.

The murder-suicide happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Gilbert Street, they said. Police received two 911 calls about a disturbance at a home there.

When officers arrived, they talked to a man who said he heard loud screams coming from a house, and that the screaming had stopped, police said. They also encountered a girl who had run out a back door of the home.

Police went into the house and found a man and a woman who both were dead of apparent stab wounds. An autopsy showed that the death of the woman, was a homicide and that that of the man, identified as Juan Angel Rivera, was a suicide. who was 41,

A preliminary investigation shows that the woman, 41, and Rivera, 47, had just recently ended a relationship that lasted several years, police said.

Advocates for victims of domestic violence say one of the most dangerous times in a troubled relationship is when one person leaves or tries to break it off.

They advise that anyone who needs help, advice or who has concerns about a friend or loved one call or text the 24-hour hotline, 1-888-774-2900 or visit www.CTSafeConnect.org.

Domestic violence advocates are available confidentially by phone, text, chat, or email in multiple languages through CT Safe Connect. Safe Connect is a project of CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence. It provides a statewide, coordinated, and comprehensive response including safety planning, counseling, information, and referrals to your local domestic violence organization for ongoing support and services.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.