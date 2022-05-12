Man fatally struck by car driven by estranged wife has been identified

A man struck and killed by a vehicle driven by his wife has been identified.

Frank Pierce, 52, of Tacoma died May 5 in the city’s Hilltop Neighborhood according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause and manner of Pierce’s death has not yet been determined.

The victim’s 41-year-old estranged wife did not intend to hit him, Tacoma Police said. But she left the scene.

She was located May 6 and booked into jail for investigation of felony hit-and-run.