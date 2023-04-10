Man fatally struck by Gwinnett police officer cruiser after walking in roadway
A man was fatally struck by a Gwinnett County police cruiser after walking in the roadway early Sunday morning.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, an officer assigned to the West Precinct was traveling on Brook Hollow Parkway near the intersection of Mitchell Road.
The officer’s vehicle struck a man who was walking in the roadway.
Following the collision, the officer immediately began to render aid. The victim later died as a result of his injuries, police said. The officer involved suffered a minor injury in the accident.
Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Ramon Perez.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.
