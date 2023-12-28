Man fatally struck by hit-and-run tractor-trailer driver in Queens

A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run tractor-trailer driver in Queens early Thursday, police said.

The victim was riding through Flushing on a two-wheeled electric vehicle when he was struck by a driver making a left from Northern Blvd. onto Parson’s Blvd. about 6:15 a.m. cops said. He was thrown from his ride and died at the scene.

The victim’s name and age were not immediately released.

The truck driver never stopped, stunned witnesses told police.

Cops are looking for the vehicle, described as a red tractor-trailer with Maine license plates, and its driver.