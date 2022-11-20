Man fatally struck by Manhattan train trying to grab something off tracks

A man was fatally struck by a Manhattan subway train Sunday after he dropped something on the tracks and went down to retrieve it, according to police.

The victim, who police are still working to identify, was standing on a downtown E train platform at the 42nd St.-Port Authority Bus Terminal station around 8:50 a.m., cops said.

Moments before the train rumbled into the station, he went down onto the tracks to grab something he had dropped, police said.

The train slammed into him, killing him in the station.

“It wasn’t pretty,” an officer in the station Sunday afternoon recalled.

He was not the victim of a crime, according to cops.

After the man’s death, downtown E trains ran express from 42nd St. to the World Trade Center while downtown C trains did the same from 59th St.-Columbus Circle to Chambers St., the MTA said in a tweet.