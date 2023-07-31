Man fatally struck by MBTA Commuter Rail train in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER − An adult male was struck and killed by an MBTA Commuter Rail train early Sunday morning, police said.“The man entered the right of way on the Middleborough Main Line inbound side in the vicinity of Titicut St. Grade Crossing in Bridgewater as an MBTA Commuter Rail train was passing through,” MBTA Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

A man was fatally struck by an MBTA Commuter Rail train on Titicut Street in Bridgewater on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The incident occurred about 8 a.m.

The victim, who was not yet identified by police, was pronounced dead due to the injuries he sustained.

“On behalf of the Transit Police Department and the entire MBTA organization we offer our most sincere condolences to the decedent's family and loved ones,” Sullivan said.

