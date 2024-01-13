Man fatally struck by NJ Transit bus in Ft. Lee IDed as brother of actor Jason Patric

Jordan Miller, the younger brother of actor Jason Patric, has been confirmed dead after being struck by a NJ Transit bus in Fort Lee on Wednesday.

Miller was a longtime Port Authority Bus Terminal customer service representative.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman Kevin J. O’Toole addressed his passing on Thursday, stating that Miller was crossing the street at 5:05 a.m. when the tragic accident occurred.

“I had met Jordan over a dozen years ago, and he had left a lasting impression,” O’Toole said. “Jordan literally died on his way to work as the happy warrior that he was.”

Miller was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in serious condition and later pronounced dead, according to TMZ.

The Fort Lee Police Department is reportedly investigating the incident to determine if it was an accident or a crime. Deputy Chief Edward Young said in a statement no charges have yet to be filed against the 60-year-old bus driver.

In his tribute, O’Toole added that Miller was “an avid runner who completed the New York City Marathon for 13 consecutive years, which says something about his focus and commitment to a goal.”

Miller was the father of a 19-year-old son, Jack Miller.

His brother, Jason Patric, is best known for his breakout role in 1987’s “The Lost Boys.” He also appeared in “Speed 2: Cruise Control” and the TV series “Wayward Pines.” He will soon be seen in “A Circus Tale & A Love Song,” starring Eva Longoria.