Man fatally struck by pickup on U.S. 19 in Holiday

HOLIDAY — A 46-year-old Holiday man was fatally struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 19 on Wednesday, troopers said.

The man was trying to cross U.S. 19 near Panorama Boulevard about 11:15 p.m. when he walked into the path of a pickup heading south, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man died from his injuries at the scene, troopers said.

The 54-year-old Hudson woman driving the pickup was not injured, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of people involved in crashes because of the agency’s application of Marsy’s Law, an amendment to Florida’s Constitution that’s meant to protect crime victims, even when no crime is suspected.