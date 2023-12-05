Man fatally struck by police car was Berlin resident

WATERFORD – A pedestrian fatally struck by a police vehicle here was a Berlin resident, the Attorney General’s Office has announced.

Christofe “Christopher” Wita, 44, was hit on the White Horse Pike in the Atco section of Waterford around 2:20 a.m. Nov. 23, the agency said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was driven by an on-duty Waterford officer, Sgt. Richard Sbarra, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

It provided no additional details, saying the incident is under investigation.

A state law requires a review of any death that occurs during an encounter with a police officer engaged in official duties.

