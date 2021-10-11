Man fatally struck by speeding drunk driver while standing on edge of Brooklyn parkway after fender-bender: cops

A man standing next to his BMW on the edge of a Brooklyn parkway after a fender-bender was fatally struck by a speeding drunk driver early Monday, police said.

Peter Tse was behind the wheel of a BMW when he got into a minor crash with a Honda Pilot on the westbound Belt Parkway near the Erskine St. exit in East New York about 1 a.m., cops said.

A cop called to the scene was taking the drivers’ information when the driver of a Nissan Rogue slammed into the cop’s marked car then struck Tse, who was standing outside his car.

Tse, 35, died at the scene, police said. He lived in Sheepshead Bay.

Audrey Edmond, 35, registered a .103 on an alcohol breath test. She was charged with manslaughter, police said. The legal limit is .08.

The cop was not struck. The 55-year-old woman driving the Pilot and her passenger, a 61-year-old woman, were sitting in their vehicle and not hurt.

Edmond, who lives in East Flatbush, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI and speeding, police said. She was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court.