Man fatally wounded in Des Moines' first homicide of 2023

A shooting police said was in self defense resulted in Des Moines' first homicide of 2023.

Police said an 18-year-old man died Sunday night at a hospital after the shooting.

Police went to the shooting scene at 3720 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy., the address of an apartment building just north of Interstate 235, about 1 p.m. The critically injured man, who later died, was taken to the hospital from there after attempted life-saving measures, police said in a news release.

A second person wounded in the shooting went to a hospital and remains in serious condition, police said. A third person was treated at a hospital and released. None of the names of the people involved were released.

Police said there was "no indication of any ongoing threat to the public" and that they had found multiple firearms at the scene.

Des Moines police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said detectives continue to investigate the shootings.

The lethal violence comes after a December that closed out a bloody 2022 with several deaths: a mother and daughter killed in their Merle Haye neighborhood home by an ex-boyfriend of the daughter, who killed himself at a nearby park a short time later; a killing during an attempted robbery at MacRae Park, followed by the suicide of one of the suspects after police tracked his car to a nearby residential address; the death of a woman whose body was found in her Glenwood Drive home, after which her boyfriend, identified as a "person of interest" in the case, was found dead by an apparent suicide in a residential garage about two miles away; and the shooting death in an East McKinley Avenue apartment of a 16-year-old boy by police who said he raised a gun toward them as they attempted to de-escalate a domestic situation.

The homicides brought Des Moines' total for 2022 to 22, the most since 2017, with 25.

