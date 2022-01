A 22-year-old man was discovered fatally shot in the back Saturday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the victim was found unresponsive in an alley in the 6000 block of South Bishop Street. He was taken to St. Benard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, aand pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified, and detectives were investigating.