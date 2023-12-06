Man fatally wounded overnight in Pocket Town neighborhood on South Side, cops say

A 39-year-old man was fatally wounded overnight Wednesday on the South Side in the Pocket Town neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 3:50 a.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue where a man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

As of Wednesday morning, the man had not been identified.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.