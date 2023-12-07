Man fatally wounded overnight in West Loop neighborhood, cops say

Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune/TNS

A man believed to be about 40-years-old was fatally wounded overnight in the West Loop neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to a person shot in the 100 block of North Clinton Street and found a man shot in the 500 block of West Lake Street.

The man was taken with a gunshot wound to the chest to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

