Man fatally wounded Tuesday morning in East Chatham neighborhood, police say

An 18-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police saiid.

Shortly after 8 a.m., an 18-year-old man was outside in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue when three males got out of a black Dodge Charger and opened fire.

The victim was struck multiple times throughout the body, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The gunmen got back into the Charger and fled south on Ellis.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.