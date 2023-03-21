Man featured on ‘Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted’ last month arrested in abandoned Braddock apartment

A man featured on WPXI’s ‘Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted’ last month was arrested in Braddock on Tuesday.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Schrock, 28, was scheduled to appear at trial in June 2020.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted: Chris Schrock

Schrock was wanted for failing to appear at a court hearing on drug, firearm and resisting arrest charges stemming from a traffic stop in McKeesport in 2018.

Schrock forfeited his bond and failed to show up in court. From there, he was considered to be on the run.

The Sheriff’s Office said that this past weekend, they learned that Schrock was squatting in an abandoned apartment on Kirkpatrick Street in Braddock.

Officials said detectives entered the building Tuesday, originally going to another unoccupied apartment. While inside, they heard noises coming from the apartment below.

When detectives left the building, they saw Schrock open a window and look outside. He tried to exit the apartment three different ways before he was taken into custody without further incident.

Schrock is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

