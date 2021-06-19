Man in federal custody for child porn charged with child sexual abuse in Stillwater

Jun. 18—A warrant has been issued for a man living in Arizona for crimes in sexual nature against a Stillwater child.

Christopher Allen Ricketson was accused of child sexual abuse in 2016, but has been in federal custody due to child pornography charges.

The Department of Justice said Ricketson was sentenced to 88 months in federal prison in 2016.

The charge of child sexual abuse in Payne County stemmed from an investigation by Stillwater Police Lt. Kyle Bruce in 2016.

The affidavit said a concerned parent noticed the child acting a certain way, and upon explanation of those actions, the child described a "game" that was sexual in nature.

The child said Ricketson taught her the game.

Bruce contacted a Deputy from Kerns' County California Sheriff's Office who assisted with the investigation because the victim and her family moved there.

The alleged sexual abuse happened once when the child was living in Stillwater.

She had a forensic interview in California, and the affidavit said she was able to identify male genital area.

Bond has been set at $25,000.

It is unknown at this time, when he will be released from federal custody.